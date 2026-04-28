Webinar Creation and Promotion

|Event Name:
|Event Time
|Host Contact Email
|@gp.org
|Registration Link for Pubic
|gp.org/
|Back-End
|Zoom Account:
NB TAGS: ev_yymmdd_C/C
Social Media Image: 1,080 x 1,350 px:
[Image must be licensed or created.] Visit this page for advice on how to find images.
Drop a note to wbmrg@gp.org if you need additional help.
Social Media Text:
[.]
Registration Page and Long Form Post:
image for outside webpages add link to gp.org/ [REGISTRATION] should be 1200 x 630 px
Image for registration page NO LINK should be 1200 x 630 PX
Day of event, or day before, post to Facebook and pin it