Webinar Creation and Promotion

Posted on by david doonan
Event Name: 
Event Time
Host Contact Email @gp.org
Registration Link for Pubic gp.org/
Back-End Zoom Account: 


Add to autoresponse email

NB TAGS: ev_yymmdd_C/C

Social Media Image: 1,080 x 1,350 px:
[Image must be licensed or created.] Visit this page for advice on how to find images.

Drop a note to wbmrg@gp.org if you need additional help.

Social Media Text:

[.]


Registration Page and Long Form Post:

image for outside webpages add link to gp.org/ [REGISTRATION] should be 1200 x 630 px

Image for registration page NO LINK should be 1200 x 630 PX

Day of event, or day before, post to Facebook and pin it

 