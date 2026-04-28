Webinar Creation and Promotion

Event Name: Event Time Host Contact Email @gp.org Registration Link for Pubic gp.org/ Back-End Zoom Account:

Add to autoresponse email NB TAGS: ev_yymmdd_C/C

Social Media Image: 1,080 x 1,350 px:

[Image must be licensed or created.] Visit this page for advice on how to find images.

Drop a note to wbmrg@gp.org if you need additional help.



Social Media Text:

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Registration Page and Long Form Post:

image for outside webpages add link to gp.org/ [REGISTRATION] should be 1200 x 630 px

Image for registration page NO LINK should be 1200 x 630 PX

Day of event, or day before, post to Facebook and pin it